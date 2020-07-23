Tennessee health system names new chief infection prevention officer

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has named Jamie Swift, RN, chief infection prevention officer and assistant vice president of infection prevention.

Ms. Swift has served as a member of Ballad's corporate emergency operations center during the COVID-19 pandemic and will focus on expanding the infection prevention department, Ballad said. She also will focus on reducing hospital-acquired infections.

"Jamie exudes a deep commitment to zero-harm practices, and she's an ultimate results-driven servant leader," Amit Vashist, MD, Ballad Health's chief clinical officer, said in a news release. "Her expertise and experience are unmatched. Jamie is a national thought leader in the world of infection prevention, and we at Ballad Health are so fortunate to have her on our team."

Previously, Ms. Swift was corporate director of infection prevention for Ballad Health and Johnson City-based Mountain States Health Alliance, which merged with Kingsport, Tenn.-based Wellmont Health System to form Ballad Health. Before that, she was an infection prevention manager at Mountain States.

