Mass General Brigham CFO to retire next year

Peter Markell, executive vice president of administration and finance, CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, plans to retire on March 31, 2021, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Mr. Markell became an executive leader at the health system in 1999 after serving as an audit partner at Ernst & Young and interim CFO of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He oversees the system's more than $13 billion in operations and around $18 billion in assets.

"Since he joined our organization 21 years ago, Peter has always had the best interests of his team, his colleagues and our patients at heart," Anne Klibanski, MD, president and CEO of Mass General Brigham, wrote in a memo to employees obtained by the Journal. "I have and will continue to rely heavily on Peter's judgment and his knowledge about our system and our industry. His reputation as an outstanding leader extends beyond our own organization with his work in the civic and local communities. Most importantly, he is a great mentor and friend to countless people in our system, our industry, across our city and throughout the country."

"In a way so true to Peter, he wanted to share his decision well in advance" so a replacement could be found, and Mr. Markell could help with the transition, Dr. Klibanski said.

Mr. Markell's retirement news comes about nine months after Boston-based Partners HealthCare announced a rebrand to Mass General Brigham. The health system is searching for Mr. Markell's successor as well as a chief population health officer, who also will serve as CMO of AllWays Health Partners, Mass General Brigham's insurer, according to the Journal.

