COO named for 2 Allegheny Health Network hospitals

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network named Kelly Kassab COO of its Canonsburg and Jefferson hospitals, the health system announced.

Ms. Kassab most recently was vice president of operations, serving both hospitals.

Before joining Allegheny Health Network, she held roles at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, including vice president of radiation oncology operations for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

Ms. Kassab is a member of the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and a trained radiation therapist.

