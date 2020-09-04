Kaiser Permanente names Northwest regional president

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has named Jeff Collins its new regional president in the Northwest, Kaiser officials announced.

Mr. Collins is a 12-year veteran of Kaiser.

Most recently, he served as interim president in the Northwest. He also co-led Kaiser's 14 service areas in Northern California and was senior vice president/area manager in three of those service areas.

In his new role, Mr. Collins will lead Kaiser's health plan and hospital operations in Oregon and southwest Washington, Kaiser said.

Kaiser's health plan and hospital operations in the Northwest provide care for more than 628,000 medical patients and 289,000 dental patients.

