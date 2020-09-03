Ascension Via Christi CMO takes new role at Ascension Kansas

Sam Antonios, MD, CMO of Ascension Via Christi Hospitals in Wichita, Kan., has accepted a new position as chief clinical officer of Ascension Kansas, according to the Wichita Business Journal.

Dr. Antonios became CMO of Via Christi four years ago. During the pandemic, Dr. Antonios has been a leader of the Ascension Kansas COVID-19 Command Center, the Journal reported.

Previously, he worked at Via Christi as a hospitalist and medical director of information systems.

Dr. Antonios is a board-certified internist.

