Geisinger names CFO, COO of health plan

Geisinger, a 13-hospital system based in Danville, Pa., named Mark McCullough CFO and COO for Geisinger Health Plan, officials announced Aug. 28.

Mr. McCullough brings more than 25 years of pharmacy, managed care and healthcare experience to Geisinger.

Most recently, he served as vice president and CFO of Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Humana's pharmacy benefit manager. He also was COO and interim president.

Before joining Humana, Mr. McCollough held roles at Kindred Pharmacy Services/Pharmerica Corp., Catholic Health Initiatives, D&R PharmaCare, Caretenders Health Corp. and Ernst & Young. He is a certified public accountant.

