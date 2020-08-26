Children's Health, UT Southwestern name pediatric enterprise CMO

UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Health in Dallas have named Dai Chung, MD, as CMO of their joint pediatric enterprise.

Dr. Chung's position is the first one named by the pediatric enterprise, announced last year and jointly owned and governed by UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Health, according to the organizations and The Dallas Morning News.

"Dr. Chung is one of the country's most highly acclaimed pediatric surgeons, an accomplished clinical investigator and an incredible educator. He is also a renowned clinician with deep experience in pediatric surgical oncology, neonatal surgery, ECMO [extracorporeal membrane oxygenation] and burns," Pete Perialas, president of Children's Health Care Network and chief strategy officer of Children's Health, said in a news release. "We are fortunate to have Dr. Chung's leadership and clinical expertise in this new role."

Dr. Chung is professor of surgery, chief of the division of pediatric surgery and executive vice chair of UT Southwestern's surgery department. He is also surgeon-in-chief and senior vice president of surgical Services at Children's Health.

Dr. Chung is board-certified in pediatric surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Pediatrics, Section of Surgery.

