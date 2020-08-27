Berkshire Health Systems names new CFO

Berkshire Health Systems in Pittsfield, Mass., named Sean Fitzpatrick CFO.

Mr. Fitzpatrick assumed the role in July, bringing with him 30 years of healthcare experience.

Most recently, Mr. Fitzpatrick served in CFO roles with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Tenet Healthcare's MetroWest Medical Center in Massachusetts, West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System.

He also held senior leadership roles with Ascension Health in Florida and Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals.

Mr. Fitzpatrick earned his MBA from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia. He is a licensed certified public accountant.

