10 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves were reported since July 27. They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Providence CFO Venkat Bhamidipati is leaving the Renton, Wash.-based health system for a new role at a technology company.

2. Penny Cermak, executive vice president and system CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, left her role, effective Aug. 10.

3. Owensboro (Ky.) Health CFO John Hackbarth plans to retire Feb. 1.

4. Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Ill., named Richard Harning vice president of financial stewardship and CFO, according to the Times-Republic.

5. Adventist Health in Roseville, Calif., named Todd Hofheins CFO.

6. CFO JoAnn Kunkel will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

7. Mark Mumford, CFO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, will leave his role to become chief executive of Nemours Children's Health System Delaware Valley operations.

8. Orleans Community Health in Medina, N.Y., named Marc Shurtz interim CEO and CFO, according to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.

9. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., laid off CFO Kelly Tiernan as part of its restructuring.

10. Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center named Tommye Rena Wells CFO.

