Baylor Scott & White CFO Penny Cermak steps down

Penny Cermak, executive vice president and system CFO of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, plans to leave the organization effective Oct. 30, according to a statement from the health system.

Ms. Cermak was named system CFO of Baylor Scott & White in April 2019. Before that, she was senior vice president and CFO for Baylor Scott & White hospitals and clinics, responsible for research, education, joint ventures and the Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, among other areas.

"Since joining the health system eight years ago, Penny has held various leadership roles, helping us advance during critical times in our history," Baylor Scott & White said. "Today, while still in the midst of the pandemic, we continue to be recognized as one of the most financially stable healthcare organizations in the country. We are thankful Penny is continuing to serve alongside us through October."

The health system said Ms. Cermak will assist a newly hired interim CFO — Carrol Aulbaugh — who has more than 30 years of experience at three major health systems.

Mr. Aulbaugh previously served as executive vice president and CFO of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System.

More articles on executive moves:

6 recent hospital CEO departures, retirements

Broward Health North names new CNO

MultiCare names Laureen Driscoll president of 2 hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.