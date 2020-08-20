6 recent hospital CEO departures, retirements

The following CEOs shared plans to step down or retire from their roles over the last month.

1. Michael Apkon, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center in Boston, plans to step down in September.

2. Karen Fordham left her job as CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health.

3. Barry Rabner, president and CEO of Penn Medicine Princeton (N.J.) Health, will step down Jan. 1.

4. Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, resigned.

5. Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan plans to retire Feb. 1.

6. Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., did not renew the contract of hospital president and CEO Charles Williams.

