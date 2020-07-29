Delaware's Saint Francis Healthcare CEO to resign

Daniel Sinnott, president and CEO of Wilmington, Del.-based Saint Francis Healthcare, is resigning, effective July 31.

The hospital — part of Conshohocken, Pa.-based Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — did not say why Mr. Sinnott is stepping down.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic President and CEO James Woodward stated in a news release: "We are grateful for Dan's many contributions to Saint Francis Healthcare over the years."

"Dan has been instrumental in Saint Francis Healthcare's significant growth and clinical excellence, and we will miss his guidance, strategic focus and friendship," he added. "In particular, we have appreciated his leadership as he guided the Saint Francis team during our battle against COVID-19."

Mr. Sinnott has helmed the hospital since 2017. Before becoming CEO role, he was senior vice president for business development at Saint Francis. He also spent about three years as CEO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia and also served as CEO of Saint Francis from 1998 to 1999.

Brandon Harvath, COO of Saint Francis Healthcare, will succeed Mr. Sinnott as interim president. Mr. Sinnott's formal successor has not been named.

More articles on executive moves:

Lifespan names new chief clinical officer

OhioHealth names new COO from Baylor Scott & White

Johns Hopkins names National Capital region president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.