Florida hospital CEO steps down

Karen Fordham has left her job as CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health, the Venice Gondolier Sun reported.

Ms. Fordham resigned Aug. 17, hospital officials said, according to the newspaper. The officials didn't provide details of her resignation.

Venice Regional has tapped Beryl Ramsey, operations group adviser for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems — which operates the hospital, as interim CEO.

Julie Beatty, director of marketing for Venice Regional, told the Sun in a statement that Ms. Ramsey "has significant operations experience and is well positioned to provide a stable, effective and patient focused leadership while we conduct a search for a new CEO."

Ms. Fordham became CEO of Venice Regional in September 2018. Before joining Venice Regional, she was CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based St. Joseph Hospital. She also was president and CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township, Mich.

She was unavailable for comment when contacted by the Sun on Aug. 18.

