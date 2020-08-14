Kentucky health system CEO, CFO to step down

Owensboro (Ky.) Health President and CEO Greg Strahan and CFO John Hackbarth plan to retire simultaneously next year, the health system announced on Aug. 13.

Mr. Strahan and Mr. Hackbarth are set to step down Feb. 1. Their successors have not been named.

Owensboro Health named Mr. Strahan president and CEO in 2016 after serving as the health system's interim CEO. He also spent nine years as COO of Owensboro Health and served two years as vice president of business development and community health services at the health system.

Mr. Hackbarth became CFO of Owensboro Health in 2008 after serving in CFO roles at health systems in Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Owensboro Health credits both executives with playing key roles in the health system's growth.

Accomplishments during their tenures include adding Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital; construction of three outpatient complexes; construction of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital; the launch of the a new EMR system; the growth of Owensboro Health Medical Group; and establishing a regional COVID-19 pandemic surge plan involving multiple hospitals and agencies, the health system said.

Owensboro Health is also expected to add its third hospital when Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, Ky., joins the health system this fall.

