Owensboro Health to add 3rd hospital

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, Ky., has signed a letter of intent to join Owensboro (Ky.) Health.

After a final agreement, Twin Lakes Regional would become the third hospital in the Owensboro Health system.

"For both organizations, this is an exciting day that holds tremendous promise for the future of healthcare in our region," said Greg Strahan, president and CEO of Owensboro Health. "By working together as one system, we can help more people and have a significant impact on the communities we serve, and that is a vision we all share."

The letter of intent comes after Twin Lakes Regional embarked on an eight-month search to find a strategic partner.

The two organizations expect the deal to be final this summer. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

