Penn Medicine Princeton Health CEO to step down

Barry Rabner, president and CEO of Penn Medicine Princeton (N.J.) Health, will step down Jan. 1.

Mr. Rabner joined Princeton Health 18 years ago.

During his tenure, he played a key role in the establishment of Princeton Health Community Wellness, which provides health education programs as well as health screenings, support groups and CPR training, the health system said.

Mr. Rabner also led Princeton Health during the building of the new hospital and health campus that opened in 2012 and the decision to join the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia two years ago.

Princeton Health aims to have a new president and CEO in place by year's end.

More articles on executive moves:

5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

OhioHealth names new COO from Baylor Scott & White

Amita Health names new CEO of 2 hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.