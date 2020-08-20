MultiCare names Laureen Driscoll president of 2 hospitals

MultiCare Health System, a 10-hospital system based in Tacoma, Wash., has named Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, president of Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals, the system announced Aug. 20.

Ms. Driscoll is a four-year veteran of MultiCare.

Most recently, she was president of Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash. She also served as vice president of operations, serving as operational lead for MultiCare's acquisition of Deaconess Hospital, Valley Hospital and the integration of Rockwood Health System into MultiCare, the health system said.

Before joining MultiCare in 2016, Ms. Driscoll served as COO of Swedish Cherry Hill Campus in Seattle and vice president of Swedish Heart and Vascular Institute.

More articles on executive moves:

6 recent hospital CEO departures, retirements

Broward Health North names new CNO

Rady Children's adds 2 to executive team

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.