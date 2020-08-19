Broward Health North names new CNO

Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., has tapped Cheryl Wild, RN, MSN, as chief nursing officer, according to southfloridahospitalnews.com.

Ms. Wild most recently was CNO of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.). She also served as CNO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., and at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. as assistant CNO and director of nursing.

Broward Health North is part of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health.

