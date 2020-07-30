4 longtime Sanford Health executives to retire

Four longtime executives will retire from Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, the organization announced July 28.

Mike Begeman, Dan Blue, MD, JoAnn Kunkel and Kim Patrick will step down in the coming months. The four executives have a combined century of experience serving Sanford, and its communities.

"It has been an honor to have these leaders here at Sanford Health. We thank them for their dedication to the work of health and healing and celebrate them for their achievements in advancing our organization," Sanford President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft said in a news release.

Mr. Begeman, vice president of community relations, joined Sanford Health 18 years ago. He also was executive chief of staff.

Dr. Blue has served as a family practice physician, CMO of Sioux Valley Clinic, president of Sanford Clinic and president of Sanford World Clinic.

Ms. Kunkel became CFO of Sanford Health in 2012. She also held various positions in finance.

Mr. Patrick has served as chief business development officer at Sanford since 2018. Before that, he served as the organization's longtime chief legal officer.

Sanford said David Pearce, PhD, will take over oversight of Sanford World Clinic from Dr. Blue, and the organization is working with the other three retiring executives on transition plans.

More articles on executive moves:

Lifespan names new chief clinical officer

OhioHealth names new COO from Baylor Scott & White

Johns Hopkins names National Capital region president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.