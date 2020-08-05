New York hospital lays off CFO

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., has laid off its CFO as part of a restructuring that began earlier this year, according to TV station WWNY.

Kelly Tiernan, who served as the hospital's CFO since 2011, has been laid off and replaced by an interim CFO, Claxton-Hepburn President and CEO Richard Duvall told the Watertown Daily Times. Regarding the change, he said the goal is to "find efficiencies," and the new interim CFO will explore combining the hospital's accounting department with one of its affiliates.

The 115-bed hospital has laid off or furloughed more than 100 employees this year. The hospital laid off three high-level managers in March and laid off 34 other workers in July. In April, the hospital furloughed nearly 70 workers, according to the Watertown Daily Times.

The hospital, which has approximately 800 employees, said the cuts were necessary after suspending elective procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we have worked hard to limit the scope of this reduction, even one job lost is too many, and we regret this action has become necessary," Mr. Duvall said of the layoffs in July, according to the Watertown Daily Times. "Claxton is one of the largest employers in the area, and we will remain a driving force. Our focus will continue to be on serving the healthcare needs of the north country as we rise to meet the fiscal challenges presented to us."



