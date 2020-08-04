Arizona hospital to cut nearly 3 dozen jobs

Yuma (Ariz.) Regional Medical Center said Aug. 4 it will cut 34 positions, reports TV station KYMA.

The layoffs primarily affect those in support roles and come as the hospital sees lower inpatient volume.

"While this is a hard day for all of us, we believe these reductions position us well for our future, without the need to make further reductions," said Yuma Regional Medical Center President and CEO Robert "Bob" Trenschel, DO, according to the report.

Yuma Regional has more than 2,500 employees.

