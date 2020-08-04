Hawaii's COVID-19 patient load nearing hospital capacity, health system CEO warns

A health system CEO is warning that Hawaii will exceed its hospital capacity unless the state's trend of increasing COVID-19 cases reverses, reports Hawai'i Public Radio.

Ray Vara, CEO of Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health, made the warning as the state health department recorded 2,448 total cases of COVID-19 and more than 200 new cases on Aug. 3.

"If we continue of this trend of triple-digit numbers for the next seven to 10 days, we're going to begin stressing those capacities pretty quickly," Mr. Vara said, according to the report.

Mr. Vara said his warning is based on his assessment of Hawaii's contact-tracing program and how people are responding to masking and social-distancing rules.

According to Hawaii Public Radio, there have recently been large public gatherings at beaches and parks in recent weeks, including at Polihale State Park on Kauai.

Hawaii Pacific Health is a nonprofit system with four medical centers and more than 70 locations statewide.

Read the full report here.

More articles on leadership:

NYC health commissioner resigns over city pandemic response

Corner Office: CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson on the 2 questions he answers for employees

COVID-19 and women: 6 stats to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.