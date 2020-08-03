Cincinnati Children's CFO to leave for Nemours job in Delaware

Mark Mumford, CFO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, will leave his role to become chief executive of Nemours Children's Health System Delaware Valley operations, effective Sept. 1.

Mr. Mumford will be based in Wilmington, Del., at the Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

As chief executive, he will oversee clinical operations at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont for Children and Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Nemours said.

Mr. Mumford has served as senior vice president of finance and CFO of Cincinnati Children's since 2013.

During his tenure, Mr. Mumford's efforts have "led to significant investments in our people, programs and infrastructure, and has enabled us to reduce the cost of care for our patients and families," Cincinnati Children's President and CEO Michael Fisher said in an internal memo to staff provided to Becker's.

Mr. Mumford has served in executive and senior financial positions with P.F. Chang's China Bistro, PetSmart and MicroAge.

