Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County (Ind.) CEO resigns

Matthew Gutwein, president and CEO of the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, is leaving the Indianapolis-based organization.

"It is with a heart filled with gratitude for all we have accomplished together for our community that I announce my resignation as president and CEO," he said in a news release Aug. 24. "After more than 18 deeply rewarding years, it is time for a new leader to build upon our achievements and continue this critically important work for the residents of Marion County. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role."

Mr. Gutwein said his last day will be Sept. 30, and he will collaborate with the board of trustees, the Health and Hospital Corp. team and stakeholders on a successful transition.

Mr. Gutwein has helmed the Health and Hospital Corp. since 2003. Under his leadership, the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, was completed on schedule and on budge, according to the Health and Hospital Corp. He practiced law before joining the Health and Hospital Corp.

THe Health and Hospital Corp. includes Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health, Eskenazi Health Foundation, the Marion County Public Health Department, Indianapolis Emergency Medical Service, HHC Division of Long-Term Care, Eskenazi Medical Group and Lions Insurance Co.

