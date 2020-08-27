Campbell County Health welcomes its first female CEO

Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., has welcomed Colleen Heeter, RN, BSN, as its first female CEO, according to the Gillette News Record.

Ms. Heeter stepped into her role July 1, bringing with her 30 years of healthcare experience.

Before becoming CEO, she served as Campbell County Health's COO. She also previously was executive director of the Campbell County Health Powder River Surgery Center.

Her other previous roles include vice president of operations, hospital division for Surgical Care Associates in Deerfield, Ill., and vice president of ambulatory services for Prime Healthcare in Kansas City, Kan.

Ms. Heeter received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., and her MBA from the University of Phoenix.

More articles on executive moves:

10 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Children's Health, UT Southwestern name pediatric enterprise CMO

Berkshire Health Systems names new CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.