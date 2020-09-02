Emory Healthcare names new chief human resources officer

Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare has named Lilicia Bailey chief human resources officer, hospital officials announced Sept. 1.

Ms. Bailey will begin her new role Sept. 28. She has served as system senior vice president, chief people officer and system academic enterprise change executive at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C.

She also was executive vice president and chief people officer at Belk, a department store chain, and senior vice president for business services and global chief people officer at Manheim Auctions, part of Cox Enterprises.

Ms. Bailey earned her master's degree in human resource management from DeVry University's Keller Graduate School of Management in Naperville, Ill., and her MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

