New CEO named for University Hospital of Brooklyn

David Berger, MD, was appointed CEO of the University Hospital of Brooklyn at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in New York City, effective Sept. 8, the university announced.

Dr. Berger brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, officials said.

He is senior vice president and COO of Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida.

Dr. Berger also previously served as vice chair of the Baylor College of Medicine department of surgery in Houston, senior vice president and COO and vice president and chief clinical officer at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, and vice president and CMO of Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center.

He completed his medical and residency training at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and earned a master's degree in healthcare management from the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

