3 leaders to join Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after Orlando Health acquisition

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.) named John Moore president of the health system and senior vice president of Orlando (Fla.) Health's West Division, hospital officials announced.

Additionally, LaTasha Barnes, will serve as CFO of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and Omar Gonzalez will serve as corporate director for the hospital's IT and clinical engineering.

The new leadership is effective Oct. 1 after Orlando Health takes over the long-term lease and operations of 480-bed Bayfront Health St. Petersburg from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

"Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is in very good hands with John, LaTasha and Omar, and we're thrilled to have them there," David Strong, president and CEO of Orlando Health, said in a news release. "Their experience and leadership will be invaluable as the hospital enters a new era focused on delivering the highest quality care for the community of St. Petersburg."

Mr. Moore has served as president of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla., for nine years.

Ms. Barnes has served as CFO of Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies in Orlando since 2018.

Omar Gonzalez has served as senior manager of IT services operations for Orlando Health since 2019.

More articles on executive moves:

Huntsville Hospital Health System names new CFO

Geisinger names CFO, COO of health plan

New CEO named for University Hospital of Brooklyn

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.