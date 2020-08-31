Huntsville Hospital Health System names new CFO

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System named Clinton Carter CFO, hospital officials announced Aug. 31.

Mr. Carter is senior vice president for finance and administration and CFO of Chapel Hill-based University of North Carolina System. He will assume his new role in early October.

Before coming to UNC, Mr. Carter was state finance director in Alabama and served as a Cabinet member of Gov. Kay Ivey and former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley. Mr. Carter also was CFO of the University of North Alabama in Florence.

He is a certified public accountant and earned his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

 

 

