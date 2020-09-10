Catholic Medical Center CEO to retire

Joseph Pepe, MD, president and CEO of Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., is retiring, the organization announced Sept. 9.

CMC said Dr. Pepe will retire in June 2021 to spend more time with his wife Anne-Marie, who is fighting a serious illness, and the rest of his family.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and support are with Dr. Pepe and Anne-Marie," John Cronin, president of CMC's board of trustees, said in a news release. "Dr. Pepe’s leadership of CMC has been nothing short of extraordinary. He is the heart and soul of this organization and a beloved and respected figure in our community. His achievements have been transformational for CMC, enhancing our mission of health, healing and hope, and laying the groundwork for future success."

Dr. Pepe joined CMC in June 1990 and has led the organization since January 2012. He was previously CMO and vice president of medical affairs at CMC.

Alex Walker, executive vice president and COO of CMC, will succeed Dr. Pepe as the medical center's top leader.

Dr. Pepe is also retiring as president and CEO of CMC's parent organization, Manchester-based GraniteOne Health. CMC said GraniteOne Health is in the regulatory review process for merging with Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, and Dr. Pepe will have a role on the combined system board.

