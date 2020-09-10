Adventist Health names 3 new leaders as 2030 plan moves forward

Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health has selected three experienced executives to move forward its vision through culture, mission and consumer health, CEO Scott Reiner, RN, announced Sept. 9.

Joyce Newmyer, president of Adventist Health services in Oregon, was appointed chief culture officer. Alex Bryan, DMin, who has more than two decades of pastoral ministry and higher education experience, was named chief mission officer. Jason Wells, president of Adventist Health's three hospitals and services in Mendocino County, Calif., was selected as chief consumer and innovation officer.

The appointments come as Adventist Health is moving forward with its 2030 strategic plan, which is focused on the 20-plus hospital integrated health system transitioning from a solely hospital-centered organization to a health company.

"This is the idea of moving from whole person — physical, mental, spiritual, social care of an individual — to individual and community well-being," Mr. Reiner explained in an Aug. 31 interview with Becker's Hospital Review. "We're excited about this work. It's going to be very transformative. It's going to take new kinds of jobs. It's going to take new kinds of talent. It's going to take very innovative leaders."

Ms. Newmyer is responsible for leading and supporting employee engagement, communications, leadership development and residencies, Adventist Health said. She will also focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and continue as primary relationship leader for the health system's partnership with Portland-based Oregon Health Sciences University. Additionally, Adventist Health said Ms. Newmyer will continue as chair of community boards for health system services in Portland and Tillamook, Ore., and on Oahu in Hawaii.

As chief mission officer, Dr. Bryan oversees the Adventist Health mission team in promoting and integrating the health system's mission of "living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope," said Adventist Health. Mr. Reiner said in a news release that it is crucial for the organization to widen its perspective of mission as it moves forward with its 10-year plan.

Adventist Health said Mr. Wells will "help realign the organization around the consumer by transforming the patient and consumer experience through improved access to care and easier processes as well as services and solutions that better address overall health and well-being." He will oversee consumer services, experience design, marketing and brand, public affairs and strategy activation.

The organization said Mr. Wells will stay in Mendocino County until the appointment of a new president and continue as chair of the community boards for Adventist Health Howard Memorial, Mendocino Coast and Ukiah Valley.

