Arkansas Children's names president of research institute, chief research officer

Arkansas Children's in Little Rock has selected Pete Mourani, MD, as president of its research institute and senior vice president and chief research officer for the health system, effective Dec. 7.

Additionally, Dr. Mourani will serve as professor of pediatrics and pediatric critical care at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and hold the Ross and Mary Whipple Family Distinguished Research Scientist Endowed Chair at Arkansas Children's, the health system said.

"We know Dr. Mourani's strong track record of [National Institutes of Health] funding, his clinical research background and his strong leadership skills will ensure Arkansas Children's succeeds in our five-year strategic plan of fully integrating research across our entire system," Arkansas Children's President and CEO Marcy Doderer said in a news release.

Dr. Mourani was most recently a professor of pediatrics in the section of critical care medicine at the University of Colorado and Children's Colorado Hospital in Aurora. He also previously served as medical director of the Children's Hospital Colorado Research Institute.

He is board-certified in pediatric pulmonary and critical care medicine.

