Robbie Hindman takes on new CNO role at Tenet's Brookwood Baptist Health

Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health selected Robbie Hindman, BSN, RN, as CNO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, the organization announced Sept. 13.

Ms. Hindman is a 20-year veteran of the health system.

Most recently, she was CNO of Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala. She has also served as CNO of the Brookwood Baptist Health System since 2017 and will remain in that position in addition to her new role.

Before joining the system, Ms. Hindman worked for Druid City Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, a 645-bed facility, is part of the Brookwood Baptist Health system, which is operated by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

