7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves were reported since Aug. 24. They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. LaTasha Barnes will serve as CFO of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg (Fla.).

2. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System named Clinton Carter CFO.

3. Berkshire Health Systems in Pittsfield, Mass., named Sean Fitzpatrick CFO.

4. Seattle-based Swedish Health Services named Mary Beth Formby regional CFO.

5. Peter Markell, executive vice president of administration and finance, CFO and treasurer of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, is retiring.

6. Geisinger, a 13-hospital system based in Danville, Pa., named Mark McCullough CFO and COO of Geisinger Health Plan.

7. Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC named Eric Strucko, PhD, CFO.

