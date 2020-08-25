Keck Medicine of USC names new CFO

Los Angeles-based Keck Medicine of USC has named Eric Strucko, PhD, CFO, effective Oct. 19.

Dr. Strucko brings more than 25 years of healthcare finance leadership experience to the role, Rod Hanners, interim CEO of Keck Medicine, said in a news release.

Most recently, Dr. Strucko was senior vice president and CFO of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center and medical group. His previous roles also include associate vice president for finance and business at Penn State University and controller of the Penn State College of Medicine, CFO of the University of Virginia Physicians Group, and budget director of the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Dr. Strucko earned his master's degree in public administration from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and his master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University, also in Washington, D.C. He also has a master's degree in public health from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and a PhD in health-related sciences and administration from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

