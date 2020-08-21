11 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women were reported after Aug. 10:

1. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health named Crystal Wiley Cené, MD, as its first executive director for health equity.

2. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., named Laureen Driscoll, MSN, RN, president of Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals.

3. Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario, Ore., named Dina Ellwanger, RN, BSN, president and chief nursing officer.

4. Karen Fordham left her job as CEO of Venice (Fla.) Regional Bayfront Health.

5. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System named Heather Geisler senior vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer.

6. Dr. Dan C. Trigg Memorial Hospital in Tucumcari, N.M., named Vickie Gutierrez chief executive, according to the Quay County Sun.

7. Ascension Wisconsin, a ministry market of St. Louis-based Ascension, named Monica Hilt COO.

8. Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health System named Winifred King as its first chief diversity officer.

9. Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego tapped Robin Steinhorn, MD, as president of Children's Specialists of San Diego, executive director of Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego and senior vice president of Rady Children's.

10. Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego tapped Jill Strickland as senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

11. Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., tapped Cheryl Wild, RN, MSN, as chief nursing officer.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.