Henry Ford Health System taps Heather Geisler to lead brand strategy, customer experience

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System has named Heather Geisler senior vice president and chief marketing, communications and experience officer, effective Sept. 1.

Ms. Geisler brings experience as a global brand builder to the role.

Most recently, she served as senior vice president of global brands at Hyatt Hotels Corp., where she was responsible for global marketing, positioning and growth of the hotel chain's full and select service brands portfolio, Henry Ford said. She also was vice president of brand marketing at MSNBC, overseeing development of the TV cable channel's brand positioning and growth strategy. Additionally, she worked at agencies in New York and Washington, D.C., for more than 15 years.

At Henry Ford, Ms. Geisler will lead brand strategy and customer experience, the health system said.

Henry Ford is a six-hospital system with more than 30,000 employees.

