Cook Children's promotes from within for 1st chief diversity officer

Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health System has named Winifred King as its first chief diversity officer.

Ms. King was promoted from assistant vice president of public relations, corporate communications and social media.

In her new role, she will "help guide Cook Children's in building a more diverse organization, while furthering efforts of equity and inclusion," the health system said.

Ms. King has worked at Cook Children's for 13 years. Previously, she worked for Texas Southern University in Houston as director of communications and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., as assistant manager/promotions.

More articles on executive moves:

Catholic Health recruits former Essentia exec as COO

Ascension Wisconsin appoints Monica Hilt COO

Lifespan names its first COO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.