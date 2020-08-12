Catholic Health recruits former Essentia exec as COO

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health tapped James Garvey as executive vice president and COO, effective in mid-September.

Mr. Garvey most recently was senior vice president and administrator for Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health. He also was director of healthcare consulting practice for WipFli, an accounting and business consulting firm, and vice president of operations and specialty care services for Minneapolis-based North Memorial Healthcare.

Mr. Garvey earned his master's degree in health administration and MBA from St. Louis University.

More articles on executive moves:

7 recent hospital CMO moves

South Carolina hospital CEO's contract not renewed

Lifespan names its first COO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.