Swedish names new regional CFO

Seattle-based Swedish Health Services has named Mary Beth Formby regional CFO, the organization announced Sept. 11.

Ms. Formby assumed her new role Aug. 24.

Before joining Swedish, she served in dual roles as interim corporate CFO and national hospital segment CFO at Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings. She also previously served as CFO of Prospect's West Region.

Her other previous roles include finance consultant to the CFO of UC Irvine (Calif.) Medical Center and vice president and CFO of Aliso Viejo, Calif.-based CareMeridian, a healthcare organization with 35 post-acute facilities across California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. She also served in CFO roles at several of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Southern California hospitals, Swedish said.

Ms. Formby earned her master's degree in health administration from Los Angeles-based University of Southern California.

More articles on executive moves:

Catholic Medical Center CEO to retire

IU Health appoints 3 executives

Adventist Health names 3 new leaders as 2030 plan moves forward

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.