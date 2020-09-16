St. Joseph's Health CFO to retire

Dennis Roemer is retiring as senior vice president and CFO of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, N.J., the health system announced Sept. 15.

Mr. Roemer will retire in December after a 42-year finance career.

He joined St. Joseph's in November 2016 after serving as executive vice president and CFO of Lancaster (Pa.) General Health.

St. Joseph's credits him with maintaining positive operating margins in challenging times, expanding payer relationships and playing a key role in reducing employee healthcare costs.

Before joining Lancaster General Health, Mr. Roemer was senior vice president for finance and CFO of Georgia Health Sciences University and Health System in Augusta. He also was a partner at KPMG Consulting/Bearing Point in Cleveland.

