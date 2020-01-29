Baystate Health CFO to retire in March

Dennis Chalke, senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, will retire March 1, the health system announced.

Mr. Chalke has worked for Baystate Health since 1988. Throughout his tenure, he has held various roles within the health system's finance team. He has served as CFO for the past nine years.

Baystate Health credited Mr. Chalke with playing a key role in the growth and financial stability of the organization as well as keeping strong agency ratings and investor relations.

The health system also credited Mr. Chalke with playing a key role in Baystate Health's mergers with Mary Lane Hospital and Baystate Visiting Nurse & Hospice, both in Ware, Mass., Wing Hospital in Palmer, Mass., and Noble Hospital in Westfield, Mass. Additionally, the health system said he played a key role in the development of the Baystate Orthopedic Surgery Center as well as many outpatient and administrative facility acquisitions.

Baystate Health has appointed Ray McCarthy to serve as interim senior vice president, CFO and treasurer during the search for Mr. Chalke's permanent replacement. Mr. McCarthy has held many roles within the organization, including vice president of finance, CFO of Baystate Medical Practices and controller of Health New England, the organization's health insurance arm.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet hospital in California names new CEO

HCA's West Florida Division gets new chief nurse executive

Raritan Bay Medical Center names Dr. Louis Brusco CMO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.