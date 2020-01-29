Raritan Bay Medical Center names Dr. Louis Brusco CMO

Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center has tapped Louis Brusco, Jr., MD, as CMO of its campuses in Old Bridge and Perth Amboy, N.J.

Dr. Louis Brusco joins the medical center after serving as CMO of Atlantic Health System's Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center. During his time at Morristown, he created quality programs, and the medical center received Vizient's 2018 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award.

Dr. Brusco previously held physician leadership roles at Mount Sinai St. Luke's and Mount Sinai Roosevelt in New York City.

Dr. Brusco has bachelor's and medical degrees from New York City-based Columbia University.

