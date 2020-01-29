Tenet hospital in California names new CEO

Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, has selected Murali Naidu, MD, as CEO.

Dr. Naidu serves as chief physician executive at Managed Care Systems in Bakersfield, Calif.

Previously, he was system chief clinical officer of Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare and vice president of perioperative care for San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

His experience also includes practicing laparoscopic surgery and serving on the Roundtable on Quality Care for People with Serious Illness at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Naidu will begin his new role Feb. 24.

