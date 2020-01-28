Brian Krause named CFO of Ohio's Community First Solutions

Brian Krause, former CFO of Cincinnati-based healthcare administration provider S&S Health, has been appointed CFO of Community First Solutions, Cincinnati Business Courier reports.

Community First Solutions is a Hamilton, Ohio-based nonprofit network that provides behavioral services and home-delivered meals in Butler County and operates two senior living communities and a post-acute rehabilitation center. It also has a nonprofit pharmacy in Hamilton.

Mr. Krause will work with former TriHealth executive Brett Kirkpatrick, who left the Cincinnati-based health system in 2018 to serve as president and CEO of Community First Solutions.

"I worked closely with Brian throughout my 12 years at TriHealth," Mr. Kirkpatrick told the Business Courier. "I value his expertise in all aspects of healthcare finance. I also appreciate his commitment to employee engagement and talent for fostering strong teams. I am confident that Brian's diverse experience in the healthcare industry, as well as his proven leadership expertise, will be great assets to Community First Solutions."

TriHealth named Mr. Krause vice president of finance in June 2014, while serving as the organization's controller.

Read the full Business Courier report here.

More articles on executive moves:

Bronson Healthcare names Bill Manns CEO

St. Francis Hospital names Melody Trimble CEO

Kaleida Health CEO Jody Lomeo to step down

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.