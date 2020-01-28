Kaleida Health CEO Jody Lomeo to step down

Jody Lomeo, president and CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, is leaving his executive post, the health system announced Jan. 28.

Kaleida said Mr. Lomeo notified the organization that 2020 will be his final year at the helm. He cited personal reasons for the decision.

"It's been 12 great years now between my time at Kaleida Health and ECMC [Erie County Medical Center Corp.]," he said in a news release. "But it is time for me to get back to my family and spend more time at home. My three boys and my wife have sacrificed so much for me over the years. In fact, they have prioritized their lives to support me. I owe it to them now to be there as they all enter the next phase of their lives."

Mr. Lomeo became president and CEO of Kaleida Health and Great Lakes Health System of Western New York in April 2014.

During his tenure, he played a key role in building the $270 million John R. Oishei Children's Hospital and the Visiting Nursing Association of Western New York's new Erie County headquarters, Kaleida said. Mr. Lomeo also played a key role in expansions and program additions at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and assisted in various acquisitions, affiliations and partnerships.

Before joining Kaleida Health and Great Lakes Health System, Mr. Lomeo was CEO of Buffalo-based County Medical Center Hospital.

Kaleida Health has asked Mr. Lomeo to consider remaining on the Kaleida board of directors after he departs as CEO. He serves as chair-elect of the Greater New York Hospital Association Board of Governors and will become chair in May.

