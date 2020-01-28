Navicent Health Baldwin names Dr. Douglas Brewer CMO

Navicent Health Baldwin in Milledgeville, Ga., has selected Douglas Brewer, MD, as CMO.

Dr. Brewer brings more than 25 years of clinical, administrative and health IT experience to the role.

A board-certified colorectal surgeon, he previously served as medical informatics officer for the department of surgery at the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, Ga.

He is a certified physician executive and a member of multiple committees at the medical center, including the Medical Executive Committee and the Culture of Safety Committee, which he chairs. He also was the first chair of Navicent Health's gastroenterology cancer site team.

Macon-based Navicent Health consists of five acute care hospitals, a rehabilitation hospital, a children's hospital and urgent care centers, among other services and facilities. It has 1,000 medical, surgical, rehabilitation and hospice beds.

