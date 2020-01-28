The Medical Center of Aurora appoints John Roque CNO

The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.), a 346-bed acute care hospital, has named John Roque, MSN, BSN, RN, CNO, effective Feb. 3.

In his role, Mr. Roque will be responsible for nursing at the Medical Center of Aurora's six campuses, including Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital in Aurora, hospital officials said. He will oversee cardiovascular services, emergency services and the Medical Center of Aurora's level 2 trauma center, among other services and programs.

Mr. Roque most recently served as associate CNO of Englewood, Colo.-based Swedish Medical Center.

The Medical Center of Aurora and Swedish Medical Center are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's HealthONE hospital network.

