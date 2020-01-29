HCA's West Florida Division gets new chief nurse executive

Leanne Salazar, APRN, DNP, BSN, was promoted to chief nurse executive of HCA's West Florida division.

Ms. Salazar started the position Jan. 1 after serving as COO of Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Fla., part of the West Florida Division.

"Leanne's strategic, supportive and inspirational leadership as a nurse champion has been instrumental in Oak Hill's milestone achievements, including having some of the lowest RN turnover rates in the company, the highest percentage of board-certified nurses and an HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction winner every year since 2015, including a No. 1 unit in HCA Healthcare in 2019," Ravi Chari, president of the West Florida Division, said in an announcement of the promotion.

Oak Hill Hospital selected Ms. Salazar to serve as COO in February 2019. Before becoming COO, she was the hospital's CNO.

Ms. Salazar has an MBA from the University of Phoenix, a doctor of nursing practice from American Sentinel University and a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of South Florida.

