Cleveland Clinic names Florida region CEO

Cleveland Clinic has selected Conor Delaney, MD, PhD, as president and CEO of its Florida region.

Effective Oct. 15, Dr. Delaney will oversee five hospitals, a research center and numerous outpatient centers in Cleveland Clinic's Florida region, the health system said. Joseph Iannotti, MD, PhD, who served as interim CEO and president of the Florida region, will remain chief of staff and chief academic and innovation officer for the region.

"Dr. Delaney's accomplishments and leadership experience will further advance our mission and expand our capabilities throughout Florida," Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said in a news release. "He brings a remarkable dedication and commitment to providing the highest level of quality and safe care for our patients."

Dr. Delaney began his career at Cleveland Clinic 10 years ago on the clinical associate staff and currently serves as chair of Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease and Surgery Institute. He is a colorectal surgeon and professor of surgery.

